Winter weather: 365 crashes reported throughout the day on Minnesota highways

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
11
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Winter weather: 365 crashes reported throughout the day on Minnesota highways

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Winds pick up Thursday night, blowing snow, impacting travel

After getting dumped on with snow Wednesday, cold temperatures and wind -- blowing that snow -- will be the main risks

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes have been reported during the day on Thursday, as winter weather and frigid cold make for slick roads and difficult travel.

Minnesota State Patrol says, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, there have been 365 crashes reported on roads across the state. Adding to that number, there were 220 reported spinouts and vehicles off the road.

MORE: Minnesota weather: Blizzard-like conditions Thursday evening, Friday

Cold, blowing snow creating tough travel for Twin Cities

Hundreds of crashes have been reported during the day on Thursday, as winter weather and frigid cold make for slick roads and difficult travel.

Roads have been icy throughout the day as temperatures plunge below zero. As the night moves on, winds will start to pick up, blowing snow and creating blizzard-like conditions.

With temperatures, this frigid, rock salt and other road treatments are less effective, which adds to the travel trouble.

The best advice for drivers through the night and coming days is to be careful on the roads and try to stay off the roads when you can.