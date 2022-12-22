Winter weather: 365 crashes reported throughout the day on Minnesota highways

Hundreds of crashes have been reported during the day on Thursday, as winter weather and frigid cold make for slick roads and difficult travel.

Minnesota State Patrol says, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, there have been 365 crashes reported on roads across the state. Adding to that number, there were 220 reported spinouts and vehicles off the road.

Roads have been icy throughout the day as temperatures plunge below zero. As the night moves on, winds will start to pick up, blowing snow and creating blizzard-like conditions.

With temperatures, this frigid, rock salt and other road treatments are less effective, which adds to the travel trouble.

The best advice for drivers through the night and coming days is to be careful on the roads and try to stay off the roads when you can.