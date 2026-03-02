‘Hortman Memorial Highway’ could rename Highway 610 under new bill proposal

The Brief Highway 610 in the north metro could become the Hortman Memorial Highway under a bill proposed in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Former House Speaker Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025. Despite concerns about how signage would be paid for, the proposal passed one committee on Monday, and heads to another as it makes its way toward a House Floor vote.



A new proposal before Minnesota lawmakers would rename Trunk Highway 610 in the north metro after the late Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

Hortman Memorial Highway

What we know:

Sponsored by Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park), HF 3739 memorializes former Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman by designating Trunk Highway 610 as "Hortman Memorial Highway."

It would also direct the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to create signs that memorialize their names on each sign for the highway.

What they're saying:

"I’m very much looking forward to driving down the highway and seeing a sign that says this is the Hortman Memorial Highway," said Rep. Koegel on Monday, noting that the family chose the highway because it was a vital part of the north metro community. "I just appreciate being able to carry this legislation for Melissa, and her family. This is the least we can do as a state."

An amendment sponsored by Rep. Jon Koznick (GOP-Lakeville) that sought to clarify funding for the project was rejected by the committee. He also expressed concerns about the length of which signage would stretch.

"I don’t know why taxpayers should have to pay for this one when they didn’t for others in the past," Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Fairmont) said during committee discussion. "I’m sure we could come up with the money to memorialize Melissa and Mark with our own dollars, and I believe we should do it with private funds."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark, along with their dog, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025.

Shortly after, Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured in their Champlin home.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, also went to two other Democratic lawmakers' homes that night disguised as a police officer during the attack.

At the Hortman home, officers say they confronted Boelter and exchanged gunfire with him, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, which resembled a police cruiser.

In the aftermath, Boelter was indicted on six counts, including murder. He has since entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

Minnesota lawmakers have since sought increased security measures around the state capital complex for upcoming legislative sessions.

Boelter faces federal murder charges, and could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.

What's next:

Approved by the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Monday, the bill now heads to the Ways and Means Committee as it works its way toward approval.