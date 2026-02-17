Expand / Collapse search
Melissa Hortman’s influence endures in Minnesota Legislature

By
Published  February 17, 2026 5:50pm CST
Politics
FOX 9
Minnesota lawmakers honor Melissa Hortman

On a day that marks the beginning of the legislative session, and the start to several arguments between Minnesota’s lawmakers, politicians on both sides spent time honoring the life of former speaker of the House Melissa Hortman.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota legislative session began Tuesday with a day dedicated to paying tribute to Melissa Hortman.
    • Hortman, a former Speaker of the House, was assassinated in June.
    • Her legacy continues to impact Minnesota through her legislative work.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the new legislative session kicks off, the focus is on remembering Melissa Hortman, a significant figure in Minnesota politics.

A memorial for Melissa Hortman

What we know:

This session marks the first in 21 years without Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated in June. Her influence is still felt in Minnesota, as her legislative efforts continue to shape the state.

What they're saying:

"Think about a child born in 2026. That child may never know Melissa Hortman's name, but Melissa Hortman will shape her life," said House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson. He highlighted her work on family medical leave, child tax credits, and school meals.

Hortman's legacy and remembrance

The backstory:

Melissa Hortman served as Speaker of the House for six years, leaving a lasting impact on Minnesota's legislative landscape. Her husband, Mark, played a crucial role in her political journey, supporting her through challenges.

Local perspective:

Gov. Tim Walz expressed his deep sense of loss, saying, "I miss my friend every day. I miss the wisdom that she brought, the humor, the decency. And I just hope the work that we do here does her proud because she cared so deeply about this institution."

What we don't know:

Discussions are ongoing about a permanent memorial for Hortman, possibly naming a new state office building after her.

