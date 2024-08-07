Harris, Walz to hold rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin: How to watch

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be holding a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Wednesday, a day after she named him her vice president pick.

How to watch

Harris is expected to arrive in Eau Claire around noon CT Wednesday before Harris and Walz deliver remarks around 1:20 p.m. CT. You can watch their remarks live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Former President Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance will also be in Eau Claire on Wednesday, expected to deliver remarks around 1 p.m. CT. You can watch that here.

Dig deeper

The stop in Eau Claire is part of the campaign's battleground state tour. On Tuesday, they held their first rally together in Philadelphia. From Eau Claire, Harris and Walz will head to Detroit, where they are expected to deliver remarks at a campaign event at around 5:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

This battleground states tour runs through Aug. 10 and will also include stops in the Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.