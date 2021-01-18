Biden and Harris appeal for hope, ask Americans to 'see beyond crises' on Inauguration Day 2021
President Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”
Fellow members of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrate Kamala Harris' inauguration
Wednesday marked an emotional day for many women across the Twin Cities as Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black and South Asian woman to hold a highly elected position.
Biden, Harris lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a wreath-laying ceremony after the inauguration Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tradition among incoming administrations.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.