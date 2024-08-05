The best 'big dad energy' jokes about Gov. Tim Walz: List

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz continues to garner attention on social media, with many people posting about how the Democratic governor has "big dad energy" and making wholesome jokes about him.

People have taken to social media to talk about how Walz is the Midwestern dad everyone needs right now. Here are some of the best Midwest dad-isms out there:

Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) posted on X: "Kamala, in the Oval Office: ‘General, what do you think our response time should be?’ *Walz stands up, walks over to the window, distracting everyone * General: ‘Mr Vice President?’ Walz, with a slow shake of is head: ‘you know we really needed this rain.'"

Smell Gibson (@toaster8597) posted on X: "You just know that he's ready if they have an interview section where you have to back a boat trailer down a landing."

Sauna Insider (@NickHannula) on X: "Tim Walz’ VP interview is going to start with him being asked about national security and the tax code and end with him wearing a headlamp up in the attic fixing some old wiring"

Bradp612 on Threads: "Tim Walz saves the box. ‘Cause it’ll come in handy for something. BigDadEnergy"

Srfngeko on Threads: "Tim Walz before the road trip to Kamala's house: 'You guys better use the bathroom now, because I'm not stopping!' BigDadEnergy"

Rex Huppke (@rexhuppke) on X: "BREAKING: Potential running mate Tim Walz spotted outside VP Kamala Harris’ residence ‘tweaking the lawn mower’s carburetor’ because he ‘didn’t like that darn knocking sound it was making’"

You can check out this list on Threads with people going in on the wholesome "big dad energy" jokes, and it's everything. Walz's "big dad energy" is also getting attention on TikTok.

Walz has been routinely mentioned as a possible running mate pick for Harris. In the weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for president, Walz has been campaigning for Harris as the Democratic nominee and next president — and drawing a lot of attention while doing it despite not having much of a national profile.

In the hours after Biden dropped out, Walz was on the phone with Harris. He wouldn’t quite say what the conversation was about but he enthusiastically praised the vice president, especially for her groundbreaking appearance in St. Paul when she became the first sitting VP or President to visit an abortion clinic.

The second-term DFL governor got a boost from social media and has created excitement after a series of appearances on national networks, including FOX News. Walz drew support from Democrats while making headlines and going viral for his comments, including starting the Harris campaign’s "weird" attack line against former President Trump and JD Vance.

It's unclear where Walz stands on the list to be Harris' running mate though. He did cancel his plans to travel to New Hampshire to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend, as Harris reportedly interviews her potential running mates this weekend. And last week, Walz responded to questions from reporters on whether he could be the Harris VP pick.

"I'm not interviewing for anything, I am who I am," Gov. Walz said. "I don't know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point."

That being said, Minnesota DFL lawmakers have endorsed Walz to be Harris' running mate.