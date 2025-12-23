Gov. Walz warns ICE could target Christmas Eve masses

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is warning about increased ICE operations that could take place over the Christmas holiday. The governor says it's not outside the realm of the possibility that ICE could target religious gatherings, like Christmas Eve mass. At the same time, the governor says the state is reviewing whether ICE has broken state law during its recent operation.



Gov. Tim Walz says the state is anticipating and preparing for increased ICE enforcement actions over the holidays, including the possibility of ICE agents targeting Christmas Eve mass.

ICE operation in Minnesota

The backstory:

The Twin Cities have been the focus of a target ICE operation launched by the Trump administration called "Operation Metro Surge" since Dec. 1.

Gov. Walz expects increased ICE action over holidays

What we know:

Speaking on Tuesday, Gov. Walz warned that he was anticipating increased ICE operations over the holidays. The governor suggested it was entirely possible that agents could choose to target religious gatherings like midnight Christmas Eve masses.

"We hear rumors, we hear suggestions of things, because that's how they operate, that there will be an increased presence," said Gov. Walz. "I would tell you, if I were a betting person, they will do it over these holiday seasons because it makes it especially cruel."

"It makes it especially mean-spirited, and it makes it especially traumatizing for communities that wish to gather to celebrate their faith on these most important of the High Holidays in all of our faiths," added Walz. "So I would fully expect, and we are preparing for, an influx of more agents, more of the very visible public theatrics of the raids, of the harassment. I would not put it past this administration to target midnight mass services amongst folks going to worship, because that's who they are."

Is ICE breaking Minnesota law?

Dig deeper:

Gov. Walz says the state is also looking into whether ICE is violating any state statute amid its operation.

"I can tell you one of the things that we are looking at and targeting is that these guys are violating Minnesota law by changing license plates," Gov. Walz said. "They're doing what criminals do. They're putting license plates on vehicles that they are not registered to. So they're renting vehicles and putting on fake plates. We've seen where they're putting on fake Uber stickers, so they drive in, so people think it is. That's not law enforcement, that's criminal activity."

Activists have shared videos with FOX 9 showing ICE agents swapping license plates on their vehicles. However, FOX 9 hasn't been able to determine the circumstances in which the plates have been swapped in those cases. Law enforcement is allowed to use fake plates in some circumstances – like undercover investigations. However, Gov. Walz intoned that ICE agents were swapping plates as part of their normal duties, which he says is a violation of Minnesota law.