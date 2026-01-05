Walz not seeking reelection: Politicians and leaders react

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is ending his campaign to seek a third term as governor, he announced Monday. This comes as Walz faces growing criticism for his handling of fraud in the state. Politicians and local leaders are sharing statements regarding his announcement to not seek reelection.



Politicians and local leaders are reacting to Gov. Tim Walz announcing he will not seek reelection for a third term as Minnesota governor.

The backstory:

Walz, 61, in a statement Monday morning said he won't be seeking reelection, noting he can't give a political campaign his all after what he described as an "extraordinarily difficult year for our state."

Walz's announcement comes as he faces growing national criticism from President Donald Trump, among others, for his handling of fraud in Minnesota. Republican opponents have accused Walz of being slow to respond to the fraud.

Here's how leaders and politicians are responding to Walz ending his campaign for reelection.

US Sen. Tina Smith

U.S. Senator Tin Smith told FOX 9 the following:

"Governor Walz’s decision to not seek re-election is what it looks like when leaders put the interests of the people before politics. Tim’s career has been defined by getting results for Minnesotans, doing the right thing, and always putting people first. In the face of an unprecedented and coordinated attack on Minnesota by President Trump and his administration, the Governor is once again doing the right thing. I’m grateful for Governor Walz’s service and I will always support him."

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar posted on social media:

"Governor Walz made the difficult decision to focus on his job and the challenges facing our state rather than campaigning and running for reelection. He has always dedicated his career to delivering for Minnesota and his impact will be felt for generations to come - from providing school breakfast and lunches to our kids to passing gun safety legislation to maintaining our state’s AAA bond rating. He is a true public servant."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

"Since his time as a teacher, Governor Walz has led with decency and compassion. Today's decision reflects who he has always been - someone who puts Minnesotans first. I am proud to call him a friend and proud of all the work that has been done to make Minnesota the best place to raise a family."

Sen. Majority Leader Erin Murphy

Sen. Majority Leader Erin Murphy released the following statement:

"I want to thank Governor Walz for his years of dedicated service to Minnesota. His leadership has steered the state through some of the most difficult challenges in our history, through COVID and civil unrest, through chaotic, hostile presidencies, the assassinations of June 14 and murder at Annunciation, and he has met those moments for the well-being of Minnesotans.

"The work we accomplished together since 2023 has invested in Minnesotans’ household budgets, their schools, hospitals and communities, and protected their rights in ways that will improve the lives of every person in this state for generations. Just this week, more than 10,000 new parents, people recovering from illness or caring for a loved one are accessing the strongest paid leave program in America.

"I appreciate that Governor Walz recognizes the political moment we’re facing. The threats posed by the Trump administration were already dire, and now that he has weaponized his entire government against our state, they are existential. Minnesotans aren’t having it.

"Our challenges are compounded by the Minnesota Republicans who embrace Trumpism or are too afraid to call out the cruel harm he is doing. I’m confident Minnesotans will see that the only effective way to fight those forces is electing leaders at every level who will fight back against a corrupt oligarchy and serve the people."

Minnesota DFL

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement:

"Tim and Gwen Walz have served Minnesota with a deep commitment to servant leadership. We’re grateful for the years Governor Walz has spent in public service delivering for Minnesotans as a public-school teacher, National Guardsman, member of Congress, and as our Governor. We respect his decision to not seek a third term. True to form, he is choosing to spend the remainder of his term focused on governing, improving lives, and standing up for Minnesota."

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson released the following statement:

"Governor Walz has dedicated his life to public service — as a public school teacher, a National Guard member, Congressman for the First Congressional District, and Governor. He has been an exceptional public servant, and he deserves our gratitude.

"Governor Walz led our state ably through COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd, two of the most difficult moments in our state’s history. He signed balanced budgets, worked to find compromise in divided government, and — working with Melissa Hortman and Kari Dziedzic — signed historic legislation into law in 2023 that will benefit Minnesotans for generations to come.

"And when the Legislature was facing our most challenging moment ever with the murder of Melissa and Mark Hortman and shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman, Governor Walz mobilized every available resource to help us navigate an unprecedented tragedy. I will forever be personally grateful to him for his leadership in those moments.

"Governor Walz set out an inspirational vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for children and families, and the lives of countless Minnesotans will be better because he chose to serve. Thank you, Governor."

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth

Minnesota Speaker of the House and gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) released the following statement:

"If Democrats think they can sweep Minnesota’s fraud scandal away by swapping out Tim Walz, they are wrong," Demuth said.

"Every Democrat in Minnesota has spent years enabling criminals who stole our tax dollars, with still no meaningful accountability and no end in sight to the billions in fraud that still plagues nearly every government program imaginable thanks to 16 years of Democrat control."

"We need transformational change across state government. That only comes with a Republican governor."

"I will deliver that for Minnesotans, no matter who the Democrats decide to run."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement:

"Tim Walz is a remarkable leader, and Minnesota has benefitted immensely from the compassion he brought to his decades of public service. Tim banished hunger from Minnesota classrooms, signed universal background checks into law, and passed paid family leave. He built a record of standing up for people who need it - from the LGBTQ+ community to working-class families to teachers and more. Tim’s legacy is one of putting people first and delivering for Minnesotans in every corner of our state, and that’s a legacy to be damn proud of.

"Tim led Minnesota through some of the greatest challenges faced by any governor in living memory. I have had the privilege of serving Minnesotans alongside Tim for almost 20 years. We were elected to Congress together, and then to statewide office. It has been an honor to call Tim my governor, my colleague, and my friend, and I am extremely grateful for all he has done on behalf of Minnesota."

Rep. Harry Niska

House Republican Floor Leader Harry Niska (R-Ramsey) released the following statement:

"Minnesota’s fraud epidemic extends well beyond any one individual. It is the result of nearly two decades of Democrat governors, backed by their legislative allies, creating a culture of complacency that has cost Minnesotans and their families billions of dollars.

"Swapping out one failed Democrat for another will not fix the broken system they built. Fixing fraud requires a full housecleaning, not simply a new face running the same machine that has already lost billions."

