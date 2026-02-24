Gov. Walz, legislative leaders to unveil package of bills to combat gun violence: Watch live

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders will announce a comprehensive package of bills to combat gun violence. The news conference will take place at 9 a.m. and be streamed on the player above. DFL and GOP members have differing approaches to gun violence, with the DFL focusing on assault weapon bans and Republicans on school safety and mental health.



Gov. Tim Walz, legislative leaders, and community advocates will unveil a package of bills on Tuesday aimed at combating gun violence.

Gun violence proposals

What we know:

The governor will hold a news conference Tuesday morning with legislative leaders to announce the "comprehensive gun violence prevention package."

The backstory:

Gun violence has been a top issue for the DFL since the shooting last August at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Gov. Walz, Democratic leaders, and gun control groups made strong pushes in the wake of the shooting, which left two young students dead and 26 others hurt, for stiffer gun laws in the state.

The governor threatened to call a special session focused on gun violence following the shooting. However, that special session never came to fruition as negotiations at the capitol seemed to stall.

Out-of-session Senate hearings were held on gun violence following the shooting, with little progress made to bridge the partisan gap between safety plans proposed by DFL and GOP members, despite emotional testimony from Annunciation parents.

Dig deeper:

DFL lawmakers have called for state bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, 50-caliber or larger firearms, and undetectable firearms that can be detected by metal detectors. Gun bans are expected to be part of the legislation unveiled on Tuesday. Bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazine weapons are also due to be heard at a House committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Republicans, however, have focused on improving safety at schools, including guaranteeing a school resource officer at every school in the state. They also supported an increase in funding for mental health treatment beds and increased penalties for repeat gun violations and straw purchases that enable violent crime.