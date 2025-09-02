Annunciation shooting: Gov. Walz says he’ll call special session on gun legislation

The Brief Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday as he welcomed students on their first day of school in Eagan he will call a special session on gun legislation after last week's mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School. GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth responded, saying Republicans are ready to protect students and schools. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday called for a nationwide and statewide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was at Deerwood Elementary School in Eagan Tuesday morning as kids across the state had their first day of school.

Gov. Walz to call special session

What we know:

He told reporters after welcoming kids back to classes he would call a special session at the State Capitol for gun legislation. That’s in the aftermath of last week’s mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School that killed two students and left another 21 people wounded.

Walz said he’ll be on the phone with Minnesota’s Republican legislators over the next day or two in hopes of getting support.

What they're saying:

"The thing that makes America unique in terms of shootings is we just have more guns and the wrong types of guns are on the streets. I’m calling through legislators to try and make sure they get there. I can call a special session, but I can’t run a special session," Walz said. "I’m going to need some Republicans to break with the orthodoxy and say we need to do something about guns. Once they do that, we’ll call that and bring them back. If Minnesota lets this moment slide and we determine it’s OK for little ones to not be safe in a school or church environment, then shame on us. So I’m going to call them back and ask them to do that."

Walz continued, "We owe our kids to give them the excitement of a first day of school. Our kids don’t need to be living in this trauma. When we went to school, there’s a couple things you didn’t worry about – you didn’t worry about being shot in your classroom, and you didn’t worry about how you were going to pay for higher education because it was more accessible."

Minnesota GOP responds

In a statement to FOX 9, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican out of Cold Spring, responded to Walz statement on a special session.

The other side:

"As disappointing as it is that the governor is doing this in such an overtly political way, House Republicans stand ready to protect students and schools. I hope we can have a real conversation about all aspects of safety - including things like the school security funding that was denied by the DFL trifecta in 2023 and more funding for desperately needed mental health resources - instead of vague demands for policies that have not stopped gun violence in other states."

Mayor Jacob Frey calls for ban on assault rifles

Why you should care:

Minneapolis community leaders and residents gathered on Monday at the Lake Harriet Bandshell to march in support of the Annunciation shooting victims. The march went to Lynnhurst Park, near the school where last week’s tragedy happened.

Before they marched, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for a nationwide and statewide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.

"Prayers are not enough. This time needs to be different, we can make sure this time is different," Frey said. "These should not be controversial positions. We’re not talking about your father’s hunting rifle, we’re talking about the ability to reel off 30 rounds without having to reload. The kind of guns that were literally created to pierce armor and kill people. We don’t need those guns in our city."