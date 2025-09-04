Minnesota House Republicans release 'school safety agenda' framework

The Brief Minnesota GOP members shared their agenda for school safety measures in the wake of the Annunciation mass shooting. They say Democrats ignored pleas for non-public schools to be made eligible for security funding allocated to public schools. Proposed safety provisions from the GOP include increased mental health funding, officers available at every school and mandatory minimum sentences for repeat gun criminals and straw purchasers.



Following the announcement of an upcoming special session on gun control, Minnesota Republicans shared their provisions for school safety measures in the state.

This follows the devastating mass shooting at Annunciation Church and Catholic School that happened last week.

Republican school safety agenda

What they're saying:

The following statements were shared by House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), and House GOP Leader Harry Niska (R-Ramsey):

"Last session, we proved that we can join together to pass good bills that help Minnesotans," said Demuth. "Minnesotans deserve real solutions that will meaningfully protect students and actually reduce gun violence. The policies we are proposing will protect students, provide desperately needed mental health care, and hold criminals who commit the vast majority of gun violence accountable."

"Instead of blindly following the loudest voices calling for policies that have failed elsewhere, House Republicans have put together an agenda that will make a real difference in keeping our students safe," added Niska. "I hope Democrats will join us in supporting these common-sense reforms if the Governor calls a special session."

Local perspective:

Below are the proposed provisions Republicans shared in a news release:

Expanding school safety funding to non-public schools. The GOP says Democrats ignored pleas from the Minnesota Catholic Conference in 2023 to make non-public schools eligible for security funding allocated to public schools.

School security grants, including the SHIELD Act - HF 15

Flexibility for school funding streams to be used for safety improvement

Making School Resource Officers available to every school

Repeal or amend the Democrats' prohibition on doctors using their best medical judgment, instead of leaving their hands tied with political decisions made by the Democrat trifecta

Boost funding for mental health treatment beds

Mandatory minimum prison sentences for repeat gun criminals and for straw purchasers who enable a violent crime

Annunciation church and school mass shooting

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.