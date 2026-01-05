Trump: Gov. Walz not seeking reelection ‘because he was caught’

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made it official on Monday announcing he's not seeking a third term. President Trump weighed in on Walz's decision, saying he's not seeking reelection "because he was caught." Minnesota is under the microscope nationally amid a widespread fraud investigation during Walz's tenure as governor.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made official a report that emerged late Sunday night: He will not seek a third term in office.

Four months ago, he announced that he was seeking reelection, but a lot has changed since then. Mainly, a widespread investigation with ongoing fraud in Minnesota under his watch.

‘No one is above the law’

What Trump said:

Walz gave a statement Monday announcing he wouldn’t seek reelection, but didn’t take any questions.

Hours later, President Donald Trump reacted to the Walz news on social media. He said Walz isn’t running again, "because he was caught."

"Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars. I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of "SLIMEBALLS." Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newscum, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!"

Who are the contenders without Walz?

Why you should care:

It’s not yet clear who may seek the Democratic nomination to replace Walz.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is already receiving calls. If she doesn’t run, another possibility is Secretary of State Steve Simon.

On the Republican side, some of the popular names who have registered are Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Rep. Kristin Robbins.

Nick Shirley: ‘I ended Tim Walz’

Local perspective:

YouTube influencer Nick Shirley had been in the Twin Cities in recent weeks, exposing millions of dollars in alleged fraud at Somali-run day care facilities. In Shirley’s mind, his work party played into Walz’s decision.

"I ENDED TIM WALZ," Shirley posted to X on Monday.