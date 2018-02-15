Vehicles catch fire in Fridley Walmart parking lot, 2 children injured, 1 arrested
Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after several vehicles caught fire in the Walmart parking lot in Fridley, Minnesota.
2 girls hospitalized after fire spreads to van in parking lot of Fridley Walmart
Two girls, ages 6 and 6, left unattended in a van at Walmart were hospitalized Tuesday after a car fire spread to their vehicle.
Man shot after Fridley crash dies from injuries
The man who was shot following a car crash in Fridley, Minnesota Wednesday night has died, authorities say.
17-year-old found dead on side of road in Fridley, Minnesota; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected after a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of the road in Fridley, Minnesota.