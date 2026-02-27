FBI searching for 'Family Mob' gang member

The Brief The FBI is searching for a fugitive who is allegedly a member of the "Family Mob" gang. The FBI says 11 others are in custody as of Thursday after authorities seized 3.5 million of lethal doses of fentanyl. The man the FBI is searching for is Kiron Jamoll Williams, AKA "Killer."



The FBI is searching for an alleged "Family Mob" gang member after a major drug bust earlier this week.

FBI search for ‘Family Mob’ fugitive

What we know:

The FBI says they now have 11 in custody, after saying they arrested 12 members of the Family Mob gang on Wednesday.

One alleged member, 43-year-old Kiron Jamoll Williams AKA "Killer", is a fugitive that the FBI is currently searching for.

He is described as having brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds.

Authorities say anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local FBI office or call 1-800 CALL-FBI.

Minneapolis drug bust

The backstory:

On Feb. 25, the FBI, DEA, Hennepin County Sheriff, and Minneapolis Police Department worked together to arrest 12 individuals associated with the Family Mob gang. The operation targeted fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and other controlled substances. The investigation began after two mass shootings in less than 12 hours along the East Lake Street corridor. In total, 3.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl were also seized.

"The MPD shared this intelligence with our federal partners at the FBI and leading a joint investigation that included the Minneapolis Police Department, FBI, DEA, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office," explained Chief Brian O'Hara. "The investigation expanded exponentially and culminated in today's coordinated operation."

On Tuesday, the FBI task force executed search warrants in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Richfield and St. Paul.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney said five people had been charged in the investigation. All five people currently facing charges are members or associates of the Family Mob gang.