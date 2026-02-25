FBI Minneapolis making arrests in 'violent drug trafficking organization'

The Brief The FBI Minneapolis is conducting search warrants and arrests related to a violent drug trafficking organization in the Twin Cities. The operation involves collaboration between the FBI and federal and local partners. Further details are promised to be released later on Wednesday. FOX 9 will be tracking the developments.



The FBI Minneapolis is executing search warrants and making arrests on Wednesday across the Twin Cities in connection with a "violent drug trafficking organization," officials say.

Drug arrests underway

What we know:

In a post on Wednesday morning, FBI Minneapolis said it was working with federal and local partners to execute search and arrest warrants in the case involving a drug trafficking organization.

The FBI said there wasn't any threat to the public as the operation was underway.

What we don't know:

The FBI didn't release further details on the arrests but promised further details would be released later Wednesday.

