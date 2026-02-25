Expand / Collapse search

FBI Minneapolis making arrests in 'violent drug trafficking organization'

Published  February 25, 2026 8:02am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
The FBI in Minneapolis says it is executing search warrants and arrests related to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The FBI Minneapolis is executing search warrants and making arrests on Wednesday across the Twin Cities in connection with a "violent drug trafficking organization," officials say.

Drug arrests underway

What we know:

In a post on Wednesday morning, FBI Minneapolis said it was working with federal and local partners to execute search and arrest warrants in the case involving a drug trafficking organization.

The FBI said there wasn't any threat to the public as the operation was underway.

What we don't know:

The FBI didn't release further details on the arrests but promised further details would be released later Wednesday.

FOX 9 is tracking the story and will update this article as details are released.

