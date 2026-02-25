FBI Minneapolis making arrests in 'violent drug trafficking organization'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The FBI Minneapolis is executing search warrants and making arrests on Wednesday across the Twin Cities in connection with a "violent drug trafficking organization," officials say.
Drug arrests underway
What we know:
In a post on Wednesday morning, FBI Minneapolis said it was working with federal and local partners to execute search and arrest warrants in the case involving a drug trafficking organization.
The FBI said there wasn't any threat to the public as the operation was underway.
What we don't know:
The FBI didn't release further details on the arrests but promised further details would be released later Wednesday.
FOX 9 is tracking the story and will update this article as details are released.
The Source: This story uses a post from the FBI in Minneapolis.