Eagan hit-and-run: Police take suspected driver into custody
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eagan police say the owner of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run was taken into custody.
Arrest in Eagan hit-and-run
What we know:
The Eagan Police Department said its officers found the vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash parked in the "driveway of a house a short distance away from the scene" at about 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The owner of the vehicle admitted to driving at the time of the incident and was taken into custody, police say.
What we don't know:
Information on the suspect's identity has not been released.
Officials have not shared any details on the victim.
The backstory:
A 40-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the intersection of Cliff Road and Nicols Road.
The Eagan Police Department said its officers, along with troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a reported crash that involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
They then found the woman unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities say the vehicle was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Eagan Police Department.