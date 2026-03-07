Eagan hit-and-run leaves 40-year-old woman dead
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 40-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Eagan, and investigators say they are looking for a white 2021-2022 Honda HR-V or Honda Civic with damage to the front passenger side.
What we know:
The Eagan Police Department said its officers, along with troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a reported crash that involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
They then found a 40-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Authorities say the vehicle was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived and has not been found.
Investigators say they are searching for a white 2021-2022 Honda HR-V or a Honda Civic.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crash, the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Eagan Police Department and footage gathered at the scene.