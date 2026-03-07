Eagan hit-and-run leaves 40-year-old woman dead

article

What we know:

The Eagan Police Department said its officers, along with troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a reported crash that involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.

They then found a 40-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say the vehicle was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived and has not been found.

Investigators say they are searching for a white 2021-2022 Honda HR-V or a Honda Civic.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash, the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700.