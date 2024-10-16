DNR selling lakeshore land in cabin country — How to bid

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is selling properties in Aitkin, Cook, Itasca and St. Louis counties in an online auction that will be held in November. The auction will feature six properties, including three with lakefront access. State officials say the sales will "help the DNR meet its fiduciary responsibility to K-12 public education."



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to hold its annual public land sale in November, giving prospective buyers a chance to own a lakefront property up north.

What's that DNR selling?

The DNR is offering state lands in Aitkin, Cook, Itasca and St. Louis counties.

State officials say the land includes rural and lakeshore properties with space for "recreational opportunities" such as camping or a small cabin.

Other land in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was offered for sale earlier this year.

Properties for sale in November

The DNR is listing six properties for sale in its November auction:

Some of the properties were also offered in the DNR's auction last year.

How can you bid for the land?

The online auction will be open from Nov. 7 to Nov. 21.

Those interested must register for an account on the state website.

More information can be found on the DNR land sale web page.

The DNR said everyone is welcome to participate in the auction.

Anyone with a question about a specific property can call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367, or email min.landsale@state.mn.us.

What is the money being used for?

DNR officials say the sale of the land will be devoted to the state's Permanent School Fund for K-12 public education.

The organization adds that the land being sold no longer meets the state's conservation, recreation, or economic needs.