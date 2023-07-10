Expand / Collapse search

Lakeshore land among 10 parcels available in Minnesota DNR auction — How to bid

Minnesota
The view of the lake from a property up for auction on Burrows Lake in Itasca County. (Minnesota DNR)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans to auction off 10 parcels this month, including pieces along lakes in northern Minnesota's cabin country. 

Properties in Clearwater, Itasca and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Monday, July 10, through Monday, July 24, with the DNR saying the rural and lakeshore properties for sale offer areas for recreation. 

10 parcels for sale via DNR auction

Here's a list of the 10 properties for sale by the DNR:

How to bid in the Minnesota DNR land auction

Those who would like to bid on the properties up for auction this month need to register for an account on MinnBid here

You can review the Instructions and Terms and Conditions for online auction here. The instructions detail the required down payment for the sale and procedures for the DNR auction sale.