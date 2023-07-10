Lakeshore land among 10 parcels available in Minnesota DNR auction — How to bid
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans to auction off 10 parcels this month, including pieces along lakes in northern Minnesota's cabin country.
Properties in Clearwater, Itasca and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Monday, July 10, through Monday, July 24, with the DNR saying the rural and lakeshore properties for sale offer areas for recreation.
10 parcels for sale via DNR auction
Here's a list of the 10 properties for sale by the DNR:
- 40 acres in Popple Township, Clearwater County; minimum bit $36,000
- 40 acres in Popple Township, Clearwater County; minimum bid $33,000
- 40 acres near Itasca State Park, Clearwater County; minimum bid $59,000
- 1.9 acres in Balsam Township, Itasca County, which has 500 feet on Burrows Lake; minimum bid $175,000
- 13.59 acres in Itasca County; minimum bid $176,000
- 2.9 acres in Itasca County, which has 600 front feet on Burrows Lake; minimum bid $40,000
- 16.25 acres in Wildwood Township, Itasca County, which has about 800 feet of frontage on Splithand Lake; minimum bid $125,000
- 40 acres near Sebeka, Wadena County; minimum bid $20,500
- 6 acres along the Leaf River near Staples, Wadena County; minimum bid $14,000
How to bid in the Minnesota DNR land auction
Those who would like to bid on the properties up for auction this month need to register for an account on MinnBid here.
You can review the Instructions and Terms and Conditions for online auction here. The instructions detail the required down payment for the sale and procedures for the DNR auction sale.