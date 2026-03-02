Deshaun Hill's murder: Cody Fohrenkam to be sentenced

The Brief Cody Fohrenkam will be sentenced for the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr. Fohrenkam previously had his conviction overturned but pleaded guilty one day into his retrial. As part of the plea deal, he faces over 28 years in prison.



Cody Fohrenkam is set to be sentenced on Monday afternoon in the 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr.

Fohrenkam to be sentenced

What to expect:

Fohrenkam pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, one day into his retrial after the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out his murder conviction. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Fohrenkam faces more than 28 years in prison (340 months).

His sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A camera will be allowed in court.

This plea agreement ensures Fohrenkam cannot appeal any issues that could arise at a second trial.

Deshaun Hill fatally shot

The backstory:

Hill, a standout student-athlete at Minneapolis North High School, was shot and killed by a lone gunman on Feb. 9, 2022. Surveillance video in the area shows Hill in a walking boot from a prior injury, brushing past the shooter several blocks from the North High campus during the day. Authorities say the two were close enough to "possibly brush shoulders."

The shooter then paused, turned and fired three shots before fleeing the area. Fohrenkam was arrested, charged and convicted of Hill’s murder.

Fohrenkam’s first trial

Dig deeper:

Fohrenkam was found guilty in the 2022 shooting death of Hill, who was 15 years old at the time. Fohrenkam was convicted in January 2023, and sentenced to 38.5 years a month later.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out that murder conviction, citing that prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and that the state failed to show Fohrenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

The Court of Appeals found Fohrenkam was illegally detained on a separate matter in Carlton County, which held him until Minneapolis investigators could arrive and question him about Hill’s death. The jury watched a 19-minute interrogation of Fohrenkam during his trial, then took less than an hour to convict him.