Deshaun Hill killing: Cody Fohrenkam appears in court as case restarts

Cody Fohrenkam made his first court appearance on Tuesday as the case restarts after his murder conviction in the killing of Minneapolis North athlete Deshaun Hill was thrown out.

What happened

In May, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed Fohrenkam's conviction, citing in part that the prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and that the state failed to show Forhenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

On Tuesday, within seconds of the case being called, Hill's family lashed out at Fohrenkam, berating him and threatening him. They were immediately ushered out of the courtroom as additional deputies arrived to secure the courtroom.

