Deshaun Hill killing: Cody Fohrenkam's murder conviction thrown out, he'll get new trial

The man convicted of murdering standout Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill Jr will get a new trial, according to a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals granted a new trial for Cody Fohrenkam, citing in part that the prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments," that the court did not admit expert witness testimony about eyewitness identification, and that the state failed to show Forhenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

In the appeal, Fohrenkam, argued incriminating statements were made while he was unconstitutionally detained for a custodial interrogation.

The state says Fohrenkam’s post-release detention was "merely the result of an administrative delay associated with standard release procedures".

Fohrenkam was sentenced to 38.5 years for the murder of Hill in February 2023 after being found guilty in January 2023 of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder for shooting and killing 15-year-old Hill in February 2022 not far from the Minneapolis North Community High School.

Jurors took only about an hour to reach a guilty verdict against Fohrenkam for second-degree intentional murder.

Cody Fohrenkam was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the murder of Deshaun Hill.

A judge called Forhenkam's actions "senseless" during his sentencing hearing.

Forhenkam maintained his innocence before his sentencing.