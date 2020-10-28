COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 1 in 4 tests returned positive over the last week

article

On average over the last week, more than one in four COVID-19 tests in the state of Wisconsin returned positive, according to state data.

The 7-day rolling average of the state's percent positive rate is currently 27.2 percent, a pandemic high.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released new data Wednesday showing a 7-day case increase average of 3,919. The state also announced it surpassed 2,000,000 total people tested since the pandemic began.

The 7-day death increase average is 31 Wednesday, another pandemic high.

85 percent of COVID-19 beds are currently occupied. 339 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin are in the ICU Wednesday.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.