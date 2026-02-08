Expand / Collapse search

3 found dead in Wisconsin house fire

Published  February 8, 2026 2:32pm CST
ANDERSON - The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said three people were found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames in Anderson Township.

Fatal Wisconsin fire

What we know:

Authorities say they responded to reports of a home engulfed in flames on Shogren Road at about 4:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

First responders then found three known occupants of the home dead. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist.

What you can do:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No identifying information on the people found dead has been released. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

