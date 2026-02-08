3 found dead in Wisconsin house fire

The Brief Authorities say three people were found dead in a Wisconsin house fire early Saturday morning. The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said three known occupants of the home were found dead. The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal's Office.



The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said three people were found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames in Anderson Township.

Fatal Wisconsin fire

What we know:

Authorities say they responded to reports of a home engulfed in flames on Shogren Road at about 4:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

First responders then found three known occupants of the home dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist.

What you can do:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No identifying information on the people found dead has been released.