3 found dead in Wisconsin house fire
ANDERSON - The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said three people were found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames in Anderson Township.
What we know:
Authorities say they responded to reports of a home engulfed in flames on Shogren Road at about 4:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.
First responders then found three known occupants of the home dead.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist.
What you can do:
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
No identifying information on the people found dead has been released.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.