Columbia Heights schools closed Monday after threat; no suspicious devices found

Columbia Heights Public Schools are closed on Monday due to a "credible threat," the district announced early Monday. No suspicious devices were found.

What we know:

The district posted on social media and its website saying they'd be closed. Here's the full statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, due to a credible threat, Columbia Heights Public Schools will be closed today. No students or staff should report to school today."

The Columbia Heights Police Department says a bomb threat was emailed to multiple schools in the district in the early hours of Feb. 2.

"Due to the timing of the information, it was not possible to fully investigate the threats prior to student arrival, and a decision was made to prioritize the safety of staff and students and cancel school for the day," the police department said.

Police searched the impacted schools and found no suspicious packages or devices. Authorities are working with other agencies to continue to investigate the threats.

School will resume on Feb. 3, police said.

What we don't know:

The school did not say what type of threat was made toward the district.

Dig deeper:

Columbia Heights Public Schools has made headlines frequently over the past month. The district has said at least four students were detained by ICE officers, including 5-year-old Liam Ramos, who returned home on Sunday after being brought to an ICE facility in Texas.

In a social media post on Sunday, the district said:

"Columbia Heights Public Schools is so happy that Liam and his father have returned home to be reunified with his mother, brother and our community. We are very grateful for the overwhelming number of well-wishes and offers of support from people around the globe.

"Liam's release is an important development, and we hope it will lead to positive developments for other families as well, including our other four students who are being held at the Dilley facility in Texas. We want all children to be released from detention centers and hope for the reunification of families who have been unjustly separated."