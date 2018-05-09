Columbia Heights schools approve cuts to music and PE programs
A budget battle within the Columbia Heights school district that ultimately led to cuts for programs like music and physical education is upsetting many parents who now worry how the cuts will affect their children.
Columbia Heights murder fugitive charged
Police are still looking for fugitive murder suspect Phillip Leron Miller, who is now charged with second-degree murder in the April 20 shooting death of Philip Charles Borer Nelson at an apartment in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.
Victim of 'violent death' was a student mentor
A St. Paul high school is mourning the loss of a staff member, who authorities say was killed in a "violent" homicide in Columbia Heights.
Columbia Heights elementary students battle in a cook-off
Elementary students from Columbia Heights battle it out in a cook-off of their favorite comfort foods.