Firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth is being remembered by his wife Tara in a statement issued on Sunday, one week after Finseth was killed during a standoff shooting in Burnsville.

Finseth was shot along with three other first responders during last Sunday's standoff. Officers Paul Elmstand and Matthew Ruge were also killed in the shooting.

In her statement, Tara Finseth shared the immense grief her family is dealing with after the tragic shooting.

The statement reads in full:

"To say that our family is devastated at the loss of our Adam is an understatement. We are broken. Our children will grow up without their ‘papa.’ My soul mate is no longer here to wrap me in his arms and live out the life we had so intimately planned. His parents are without their son and his sister is without her big brother and best friend. So many friends and family are left with a void in their hearts.

"Adam was one of the most selfless and humble individuals you would ever meet. His dedication to his family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, community, and country was unwavering. His warm smile, contagious laugh and genuine personality will be deeply missed by so many. Although our forever hero is no longer with us, his soul will live on through me, his children, family, friends, and community. We know he is by our side everyday until we meet again in heaven. On behalf of our family, thank you for the overwhelming and heartwarming support during this very difficult time.

Adam Finseth was among three Burnsville first responders killed during a standoff shooting on Feb. 18. Authorities say Finseth was attempted to help a police officer who was shot when he himself was struck by gunfire. (FOX 9)

Finseth is also being remembered in his obituary that was shared this weekend.

The obituary details Finseth's life from being born in Faribault to growing up in Rochester to meeting the love of his life, Tara, starting a family, and serving his country through two tours of duty in Iraq and later as a firefighter-paramedic.

"Adam truly brought a light to everyone’s lives," the obituary reads. "His immense caring and loving attitude left an impact on this world, although he would never admit to it!"

A memorial service is set for this Wednesday at Grace Church in Eden Prairie to remember Finseth, Elmstrand, and Ruge.