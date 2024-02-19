Burnsville police officers, firefighter-paramedic killed: What we know so far

Several police officers were shot, and two officers and one firefighter-paramedic were killed while responding to a domestic call in Burnsville, Minnesota early Sunday morning, Feb. 18.

Officers were responding to a domestic situation when things escalated. The suspect opened fire, killing Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, and injuring Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will support authorities with the investigation, Governor Tim Walz said. The governor ordered flags to be half-staff starting at sunrise Monday.

Here's what we know so far.

What happened?

According to law enforcement, authorities responded to a home on the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic situation. A man was reported to be armed and was barricaded with his family members, which included seven children ages 2 to 15 years old.

Ultimately, the situation "escalated," the City of Burnsville said in a press release. The suspect opened fire on the officers and Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were killed, and Medlicott was injured by the gunman during their response.

At about 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead, and the family members that were in the home are now safe.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bullet holes in a vehicle after a police shooting in Burnsville on Feb. 18, 2024. (FOX 9)

According to authorities, several officers returned fire at the suspect. The suspect had multiple weapons in the home and shot at police from multiple positions in the home. The exact timing of what occurred is currently under investigation.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat.

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth (center) (City of Burnsville / Supplied)

Authorities identified the victims that were killed as police officers Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. A third police officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured by the gunfire. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the City of Burnsville said in an update Monday.

Officer Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department back in August 2017 as a community service officer and was then promoted to a full officer in 2019. He is a member of the department's mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard, and field training unit. Elmstrand graduated in 2018 from the University of Northwestern. According to a post from the university's alumni office, Elmstrand is survived by his wife, a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-month-old son.

Officer Ruge, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in April 2020. He was part of the department's crisis negotiations team and a physical evidence officer.

Firefighter-paramedic Finseth joined the Burnsville Fire Department in February 2019. He was a SWAT team paramedic, and served as a water rescue trainer. Finseth also was part of Burnsville's Health & Wellness Committee. He served in Savage and Hastings before he came to Burnsville. Finseth was remembered by Savage firefighters in a message Sunday that read: "He was more than just a colleague; he was a family member of the Savage Fire team. His legacy is etched in the memories of those who served alongside him and characterized by his calm demeanor and unwavering support for his fellow team members. Adam’s impact on our department and community will be remembered, and his selfless service inspires us all."

Sgt. Medlicott, 38, was named Burnsville's Officer of the Year in 2020. He also received the Meritorious Service Award in 2021. He joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2014. Medlicott is was promoted to Sergeant in September 2022. He also supervises community service officers and is a drug recognition expert.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect. Once they do, it will be reported here. Check back for updates.

How can I give support to the families of the victims?

Currently, there is a GoFundMe for the firefighter-paramedic Finseth, which has raised over $30,000. There is also a GoFundMe for Officer Elmstrand that has raised over $23,000.

The City of Burnsville will be posting links to official donation sites for the victims here. The city did warn of some scam donation sites for the victims, so beware.

"Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville. Be aware of scams. Links to official donation sites and information on how to help the families involved will be posted at BurnsvilleMN.gov/communityupdates when they are available later this week," The City of Burnsville said in a statement.

Flags at half-staff at the Minnesota State Capitol. (FOX 9)

Gov. Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff starting Monday morning to honor Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth.

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day," said Gov. Walz. "It is with deepest gratitude that the State of Minnesota recognizes Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Firefighter Adam Finseth for their dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, their fellow Minnesotans. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and community."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement on social media, "Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said: "We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe."

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said on social media, "Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning."

To see more reactions and statements from lawmakers and law enforcement, click here.

How is the community reacting?

A man who lives in the area told FOX 9 he woke up to a lot of commotion and loud bangs around 5:30 a.m. and then heard a lot of gunshots. He went to the window, where he saw a lot of police vehicles and police officers in the area. He described this situation as "really scary," noting he's thankful his children weren't home this weekend.

Another neighbor told FOX 9's Karen Scullin he watched police approach the house in formation when the barricaded man fired with what he says was a high-powered rifle from a second-story window. The neighbor said it was incredibly loud. He and his neighbors grabbed their guns because they didn't know what was happening.

A vigil was held Sunday night to remember the victims.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.