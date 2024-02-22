Burnsville first responders shooting: 100+ rounds fired by gunman

State investigators have released new details, shedding light on what led up to three Burnsville first responders being killed in a standoff shootout last weekend.

Since the shooting last Sunday morning, the exact circumstances that led to the three first responders being killed have remained unclear as investigators reviewed the case.

Officers were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a sexual assault.

The situation turned into an hours-long standoff that ultimately ended with four first responders being shot, with two officers, Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth being killed. A third officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was shot but survived his injuries.

Later, the gunman, Shannon Gooden, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers Matthew Ruge (left) and Paul Elmstrand (right) with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth (center)

What happened when officers arrived at the home?

In Thursday's release, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers spoke with Gooden when they arrived at the home. Gooden claimed to be unarmed and said children were inside the home.

Officers were able to enter the home, the BCA says, and "negotiated with Gooden for about three and a half hours to get him to surrender peacefully."

However, around 5:30 a.m., Gooden opened fire on the officers. The BCA believes Ruge, Elmstrand, and Medlicott were shot inside the home. Medlicott and Officer Daniel Wical returned fire, striking Gooden in the leg.

As officers were being moved from the home to an armored vehicle, the BCA says Gooden again fired shots, striking Ruge and Medlicott a second time. The BCA says Finseth was shot during this second round of gunshots, trying to help the officers.

Medical examiner's reports released earlier this week show the first responders were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. Ruge, Elmstrand, and Finseth were all pronounced dead within about 15 minutes of each other between 6:33 a.m. and 6:46 a.m.

Gooden continued to fire shots from the home at officers and an armored vehicle. At the scene on Sunday morning, that armored vehicle could be seen outside the home with several bullet holes in it.

Officer Javier Jiminez returned fire with a sniper rifle at one point as Gooden fired shots from an upstairs window.

Bullet holes in a vehicle after a police shooting in Burnsville on Feb. 18, 2024. (FOX 9)

What weapons did Gooden have?

Inside the home, the BCA says they found several firearms and a large amount of ammunition. The BCA didn't disclose the specific weapons Gooden had in his possession or which ones he fired. However, investigators say Gooden fired more than 100 rifle rounds at first responders during the Sunday morning incident.

As FOX 9 learned earlier in the week, Gooden was prohibited from owning firearms due to a past felony assault conviction.

The BCA says officer body camera and squad videos were recorded during the hours-long incident. However, none of the videos from the incident have been released to the public.

The Burnsville Police Department has asked the BCA to review the shooting from start to finish.

