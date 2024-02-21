Burnsville shooting: police officers, firefighter-paramedic public funeral plans

The two police officers and firefighter-paramedic who were fatally shot in Burnsville on Sunday will be remembered at a public funeral scheduled for Wednesday.

Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth were among the first responders who responded to a domestic call in Burnsville the morning of Feb. 18. Authorities say the domestic situation escalated, and the suspect, Shannon Gooden, opened fire, killing Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth, as well as injuring Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott.

Public funeral planned for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth

A joint public funeral will be held for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Private funerals will also be held by their families.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth (center). (Supplied)

Officer Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department back in August 2017 as a community service officer and was then promoted to a full officer in 2019. He is a member of the department's mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard, and field training unit. Elmstrand graduated in 2018 from the University of Northwestern. According to a post from the university's alumni office, Elmstrand is survived by his wife, a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-month-old son.

Officer Ruge, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in April 2020. He was part of the department's crisis negotiations team and a physical evidence officer.

Firefighter-paramedic Finseth joined the Burnsville Fire Department in February 2019. He was a SWAT team paramedic, and served as a water rescue trainer. Finseth also was part of Burnsville's Health & Wellness Committee. He served in Savage and Hastings before he came to Burnsville. Finseth was remembered by Savage firefighters in a message Sunday that read: "He was more than just a colleague; he was a family member of the Savage Fire team. His legacy is etched in the memories of those who served alongside him and characterized by his calm demeanor and unwavering support for his fellow team members. Adam’s impact on our department and community will be remembered, and his selfless service inspires us all."

Sgt. Medlicott, 38, was named Burnsville's Officer of the Year in 2020. He also received the Meritorious Service Award in 2021. He joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2014. Medlicott is was promoted to Sergeant in September 2022. He also supervises community service officers and is a drug recognition expert.