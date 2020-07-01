ATF makes 13 arson arrests since Twin Cities riots, releases new images

article

It’s been one month since unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul led to the arson of multiple buildings in both cities. While some arrests have been made, authorities are still releasing images of people believed to be involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have arrested 13 individuals accused of setting fires in the Twin Cities to date, but they are still looking for many others after investigating more than 150 fire scenes over the last month.

Over the last few weeks, ATF released images of 36 people, 21 of whom were identified and six were arrested. The ATF says 13 of the positive identifications can be attributed to the public’s help.

Nearly $100,000 in reward money has been offered in relation to these arson investigations, the largest of which is $20,000 for a couple who fled Minnesota after being identified in relation to several St. Paul arsons. They are now considered fugitives and the U.S. Marshals are searching for them.

The ATF released new images of some new suspects and some new images of some old suspects related to arson incidents from last month.

NEW SUSPECTS

OLD SUSPECTS, NEW IMAGES

The ATF asked anyone with information to do the following:

Anyone with information on the identification and/or whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact ATF. The preferred method for reporting information is by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

Those providing tip information should include the ATF ID number of the individual and as much information as available relating to their whereabouts. Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, include contact information with the tip. Information eligible for reward must lead to the successful identification, arrest and conviction of the individual.

In addition to identifying persons of interest, investigators are still looking to the public for photos or videos from the nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. They are specifically looking for photos or videos of people starting fires or adding additional material or accelerants to any of the business property fires in the Twin Cities.

