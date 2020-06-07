ATF offers $5K reward for identity of suspect in several St. Paul fires

article

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $5,000 for information that helps investigators identify, arrest, and convict a man suspected of setting fires during riots in St. Paul last week.

According to ATF officials, the man is believed to be responsible for setting fires at Gordon Parks High School and several St. Paul businesses during the unrest.

"We’re hoping the reward money will help convince those who may know the suspect to come forward with information. He may or may not be from the Twin Cities area," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz of the ATF St. Paul Field Division.

People with information are asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or use the ReportIt app and select "ATF - St. Paul Field Division" as the reporting agency.