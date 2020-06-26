Reward increased to $20,000 for info leading to arrest of couple connected to St. Paul business fires

article

The ATF is increasing its reward up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a couple wanted in connection to multiple fires at various St. Paul businesses amid the riots following George Floyd's death. The original reward was $10,000.

Video shows Jose Felan, Jr. setting fires at multiple St. Paul locations including Gordon Parks High School. Authorities believe his girlfriend and suspected accomplice, Mena Dyaha Yousif, is helping him avoid police.

“These two have evaded law enforcement for a couple weeks now and we are hoping the increased reward will encourage those who know these individuals’ whereabouts to come forward,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge William Henderson of the St. Paul Field Division in a press release. “We are pleased to be working in close coordination with the Marshals on this case. We’re confident with their help we’ll be able to bring these two to justice.”

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or use their web/mobile reporting app: www.usmarshals.gov/tips.