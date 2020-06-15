ATF offering $70K for help identifying suspects in fires set during Minneapolis, St. Paul riots

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a total of $70,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of a number suspects wanted in connection with fires in the Twin Cities that were set during the unrest following George Floyd’s death.

ATF is assisting local investigators in tracking down the suspects in 135 fires that were set in Minneapolis and St. Paul in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for each of the 14 suspects sought by ATF. The suspects are wanted for fires set at the following eight businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul:

AutoZone

2610 E. Lake St, Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire at the AutoZone on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Chicago Lake Family Dental

2900 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at the Chicago Lake Family Dental in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

1161 University Ave. W., Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at the Enterprise rental car center in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

H&R Block

Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at an H&R Block in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Minnesota Transitions Charter School

2872 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at the Minnesota Transitions Charter School in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct

3000 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Office Depot

3001 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at an Office Depot in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

Wells Fargo

Minneapolis

Suspect wanted in connection with a fire set at a Wells Fargo in Minneapolis. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / FOX 9)

The rewards are being offered in addition to the previous two rewards that ATF has issued in relation to the unrest.

ATF is also offering a $10,000 reward—$5,000 each—for information on Jose Felan Jr. and his girlfriend, Mena Dyaha Yosif, who were captured on a viral video during the riots in St. Paul. Felan is believed to be responsible for setting fires at Gordon Parks High School as well as several St. Paul businesses.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION

Anyone with information on the identification and/or whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact ATF. The preferred method for reporting information is by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.

When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide the ATF ID number of the suspect and as much information as you can relating to the whereabouts of the individual of whom you are reporting. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information into the report before submitting a tip. Information eligible for reward must lead to the successful identification, arrest and conviction of the individual.