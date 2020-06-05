ATF seeking information on persons of interest in St. Paul arson investigations

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are asking for the public's help as they work to make arrests in dozens of fires set during arsons last week.

This week, ATF investigators joined local and state crews in looking into 135 fires during riots in the Twin Cities.

In a call for help sent Friday, agents sent images showing surveillance video from businesses that burned in St. Paul.

Videos and photos show what investigators are calling persons of interest at several locations including a Verizon store, a Great Health location, a Goodwill store, and Springboard for the Arts.

The ATF is asking for the public's help identifying these individuals. They are also asking members of the public for any videos or images of people starting fires in Minneapolis or St. Paul during last week's unrest.

You can send these files to ATFTips@atf.gov or call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or use the Report It app available in Google and Apple app stores. If you use the Report It app, please select ATF - St. Paul Field Division" as the reporting agency.

Advertisement

Investigators say the persons of interest may not have set one of the fires but could have information that can lead investigators to the suspects.