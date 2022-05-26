Armed carjackers steal 18-year-old's car at Plymouth Target, police say

Two armed suspects stole an 18-year-old woman's car in the parking lot of Target in Plymouth, police said Thursday.

The Plymouth Police Department says two men armed with handguns confronted the victim and stole her vehicle at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday at the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane. She was not hurt, a news release said.

"These types of crimes are unusual for Plymouth, but it is a good reminder that crime can happen anywhere, and it’s important to be aware of your surroundings," Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said in the release.

Police say with the help of Target employees, they called 911 immediately. Police located the stolen vehicle as it was fleeing at a "high rate of speed." Authorities pursued the vehicle eastbound on Highway 55 into Minneapolis "until they were no longer able to safely pursue it," the release said.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle later. It was parked in Minneapolis unoccupied. No one has been arrested in connection to this case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Plymouth PD at 763-509-5177.

Carjackings in Golden Valley

While police say carjackings are unusual in Plymouth, there has been a spate of carjacking reports in the west metro as of late. Police in Golden Valley on Wednesday reported the third carjacking in the city within two weeks.

The Golden Valley Police Department said at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, two masked suspects approached a Jeep, pointed a gun at the driver and passenger who were in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North, and demanded they get out of the car and leave everything in it.

The victims were not injured.

Last week, police reported two separate carjackings in Golden Valley they believe were connected. The first happened on May 16 around 11:15 p.m. at the Breck Ice Arena on 4210 Olson Memorial Highway in Golden Valley. In that incident, police say a man was walking to his car when a man in a ski mask approached him with a gun and demanded his car.

The other incident happened on May 18. At around 9:20 p.m., the victim had just pulled into his driveway when a man in a ski mask approached his vehicle with a gun, stealing his vehicle and cellphone.

Police later found both vehicles that were stolen last week in Minneapolis.

"The metro area continues to see an alarming number of carjacking incidents spreading into surrounding suburbs, including Golden Valley," Virgil Green, director of the Golden Valley Police Department, said in a news release. "We do see a trend with these three recent carjackings, including similar descriptions of the suspects and their clothing, and the use of a gun."

"These incidents are concerning, and we want to remind all residents to be aware of their surroundings and never attempt to fight with these suspects," added Green. "Investigators will always work to recover any stolen property."

If you have any information about the Golden Valley incidents, contact the police department at 763-512-2500.

Safety tips

In the wake of the Plymouth carjacking, police are offering safety tips, encouraging people to:

Pay attention to their surroundings

Avoid distractions (looking at your phone) while walking to a vehicle

Park in well-lit areas

Keep vehicle doors locked

Avoid confrontation, with police adding, "remember life is more important than property."

