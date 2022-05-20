Police investigate 2 carjackings in Golden Valley

Police are investigating two separate carjackings this week in Golden Valley that investigators think may be connected.

The first happened on Monday around 11:15 p.m. at the Breck Ice Arena on 4210 Olson Memorial Highway in Golden Valley. In that incident, police say a man was walking to his car when a man in a ski mask approached him with a gun and demanded his car.

The victim tried to run away, but the robber chased after him until the victim fell down. Police say the victim ultimately handed over his keys at gunpoint and the man with the gun took off with his black BMW.

The vehicle was found two days later in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, the same day the vehicle was found, police in Golden Valley say there was another carjacking around 9:20 p.m. This time, the victim said he had just pulled into his driveway when a mask in a ski mask approached the vehicle with a gun.

Officers say the robber took the vehicle, also a black BMW, and the victim's cellphone.

The phone and vehicle were later found in separate spots in Minneapolis.

Both cases are under investigation.

"While both of these incidents appear to be isolated and random events, the public needs to be more aware of their surroundings at all times and try to limit the amount of cash or other personal items within your vehicles," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green wrote in a statement. "Also, ensuring that your technology devices are active will assist law enforcement in tracking and recovering stolen property."