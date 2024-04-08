LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 6

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues on Monday with witness testimony, marking the sixth day of the trial.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

Updates on the sixth day of the trial can be found below.

8:55 a.m. - Brian Myer, a doctor at Regions Hospital, testifies

Dr. Brian Myer, a trauma surgeon at Regions Hospital, is the 38th witness to testify. He treated Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, and Dante Carlson. He described the injuries to Mattison, Martin and Carlson.

He testified Mattison required emergency surgery. Her BAC was 0.09.

While working on Mattison, he got word of a more critical patient, A.J. As he was being flown to Regions, his heart had stopped and it stopped again as he was being taken into the operating room. He suffered multiple injuries, including to arteries and veins.

8:02 a.m. - Owen Peloquin, Isaac Shuman's ‘best friend,’ testifies

Owen Peloquin, Isaac Shuman's friend who was tubing with him the day he was killed, is the 35th witness to testify for the state, and the 37th witness overall. He described how Miu "weirdly sprinted at us" when they were sitting in their tubes on the Apple River that day. On the cellphone video, you can hear Peloquin say, "Yo, get away." But Peloquin testified Miu didn't get away, but Miu grabbed onto their tubes. The teenagers then got out of their tubes.

Peloquin testified they were calling Miu a pedophile and weirdo because they heard him make a comment about "little girls." He testified he regrets they called him names and wished they'd done things differently that day.

Peloquin testified a group of adults made their way over to them, making him feel more comfortable. While Miu was talking to a blonde woman, Peloquin testified he saw Miu had a knife and he told his friends about the knife, trying to pull people away from Miu before he moved away.

In regard to Madison Coen getting hit, Peloquin testified he didn't see Miu strike her but did see her stumble backward.

After Isaac was stabbed, Peloquin testified he tried his hardest to stop the bleeding in Isaac's chest. He said Isaac was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

8 a.m. - Court resumes

The trial resumed at 8 a.m.