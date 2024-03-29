Apple River stabbing: Key players in Nicolae Miu's trial

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the fatal 2022 stabbing on the Apple River, begins on April 1. Here's a look at the key players in the trial.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in the stabbings on July 30, 2022.

Here are the key players in the case. This list will be updated as the trial progresses.

Nicolae Miu

Nicolae Miu (St. Croix County, Wisconsin)

Miu is the defendant. The now-54-year-old man is a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota. He has been in jail since the stabbing. He claims self-defense.

Sondra Miu

Nicolae Miu's ex-wife. She filed for divorce in March. She was tubing with him on the day of the stabbing and told authorities her husband had a knife in his pocket.

Isaac Schuman

Isaac Shuman is the 17-year-old victim who was killed in the stabbing. He is fondly remembered by friends and loved ones.

Ryhley Mattison

Ryhley Mattison is one of four surviving stab victims. She spoke to FOX 9 from her hospital bed in the days that followed the stabbing.

Jawahn Cockfield

Jawahn Cockfield shot cell phone video of the entire encounter. The video runs approximately 3 minutes and 20 seconds. It will provide the jury with the critical evidence

Karl Anderson and Brian Smestad

Karl Anderson and Brian Smestad are prosecuting the case. Anderson is the St. Croix County, Wisconsin, District Attorney.

Aaron Nelson and Corey Chirafisi

Aaron Nelson is a notable, local trial attorney based in Hudson, Wisconsin. Corey Chirafisi is a Madison-based attorney and notably successfully defended Kyle Rittenhouse.

Judge Michael Waterman

Judge Michael Waterman is a judge in the St. Croix County Circuit Court. He'll be presiding over Miu's trial. He teaches in the advocacy program at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

Sheriff Scott Knudson

Sheriff Scott Knudson spoke to Miu for a short time at the scene of his arrest along the Apple River. Some of that material is suppressed because Miu was not properly informed of his rights.

Lt Brandie Hart

Lt. Brandie Hart of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office conducted the jailhouse interview with Miu in the hours following the stabbing. Miu's legal team attempted to toss out his statements, arguing he was not properly given access to an attorney. The trial judge rejected their claims.

Apple River stabbing: What happened

According to court records, the stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which allegedly started after Miu was apparently looking for a friend's cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

The encounter escalated, and he apparently punched a female on the left side of her face before Miu was punched, eventually leading to the stabbing.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, which indicated there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body.

A 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, a 20-year-old and 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota, were injured in the attack. But, 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Miu claimed the attack was self-defense. He said he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast."