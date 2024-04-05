LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 5

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues Friday with witness testimony, a day after testimony that included the release of body camera footage and law enforcement accounts of the investigation.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

READ MORE: Timeline of what happened

You can watch the trial live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. Updates on the fifth day of the trial can be found below.

Isaac Schuman's family reacts to evidence during the Apple River stabbing trial. (Elizabeth Flores, Pool via Star Tribune)

9:45 a.m. - Sergio Ruiz Leyva testifies

Sergio Ruiz Leyva, an Apple River tuber and witness, testified via a translator on Friday. He is the 32nd person to testify.

After the fight, Sergio testified Miu looked pale and his eyes were wide open when he returned to the group, noting Miu didn't talk anymore.

8:54 a.m. - Alba Rosa Torres testifies

Alba Rosa Torres is the 31st person — the second person of the day — to testify. She testified via an interpreter. Alba was part of Miu's tubing group and took video while going down the river, which was shown in court on Friday.

She said she was scared because she didn't know where the person was who hurt the people in the river, she testified.

8:36 a.m. - Gilma Constanza testifies

Gilma Constanza, a Spanish-speaking witness, testified via an interpreter. She was part of the Miu tubing group.

8 a.m. - Court expected to resume

Court was expected to resume at 8 a.m. Friday. The pool camera feed is having technical difficulties, and we'll start streaming as soon as possible.