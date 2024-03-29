Apple River stabbing: Timeline of what happened

Nicolae Miu is charged in the fatal stabbing on the Apple River in July 2022. Here's a timeline of what happened.

Miu, 54, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in the stabbings on July 30, 2022. His trial begins on April 1, 2024.

July 30, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Nicolae Mui and his wife leave their home in Prior Lake, Minnesota. They plan to meet friends and spend the day floating the Apple River, a popular destination for tubers in Wisconsin's St. Croix County.

10:45 a.m.

Mui arrives at Rivers Edge Campground.

11:30 a.m. - noon

The Apple River.

Mui's group starts their float. Sondra Mui later tells police "the only person that left the group" during the float was her husband Nicolae, who left to find a phone that someone in their party had lost. Using "scuba" gear, Mui starts searching the river near a bridge.

3:44 p.m.

A video recording shows Mui carrying goggles with a snorkel attached as he approaches a group of tubers. Mui is told "Get away." The group accuses Mui of "looking for little girls" and the situation escalates when a larger group approaches. The video shows multiple people yelling at Mui and at least one person touching his shoulder. "From the video, it does appear to show people on three sides of Nicolae at different distances. The video and elapsed time shows opportunity for Nicolae to leave the confrontation," court documents state.

3:47 p.m.

The first 911 calls come in, reporting a stabbing on the Apple River near the sunrise bridge in the Town of Somerset. Later reports from 911 calls indicated there were four victims with wounds to the mid to upper body. Deputies find 17-year-old Issac Schuman without vital signs and perform life-saving measures. Schuman later died at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota. Another victim, Rhyley Mattison, later told FOX 9 she was stabbed during an altercation with Mui.

6:45 p.m.

Witnesses report seeing Mui downriver at a park where tubers exit the river. Police converge on a park and detain Mui. He is interviewed that same night and tells police "I was in self-defense mode" after the tubers attacked him.

The Apple River stabbing scene in July 2022.

July 31, 2022

Police obtain and review the 21-second video.

Aug 1, 2022

Mui is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Aug 16, 2022

Celebration of life held for Isaac Schuman in Stillwater. His obituary states "Our hearts are forever broken for our sweet, amazing, talented, funny and loving Issac."

April 1, 2024

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of Nicolae Mui. He faces up to life in prison.

Source: Court documents.