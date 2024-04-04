LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 4

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues Thursday with witness testimony, a day after emotional testimony from the victims and members of Miu's tubing party.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

Updates on the fourth day of the trial can be found below.

8 a.m. - Court is expected to resume

Court is expected to resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. Seventeen witnesses were called in the first three days of the trial.