Apple River stabbing trial: Graphic body camera footage, Miu's arrest video released

Graphic body camera footage from law enforcement responding to the Apple River stabbing was released in court on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial. A video of Nicolae Miu's arrest was also released.

Warning: The videos are graphic.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

During testimony from several officers on Thursday, body camera footage was released in court. Watch the videos in the players below.

The videos are from the following law enforcement officials who responded to the Apple River on the day of the stabbing:

Sgt. John Farrell of the Village of Somerset Police Department

Sgt. Chase Durand of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

Levi Stumo, a former Somerset Police Department officer

Deputy Benjamin Trebian, of the St. Criox County Sheriff's Office

Apple River stabbing: What happened

According to court records, the stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which allegedly started after Miu was apparently looking for a friend's cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

The encounter escalated, and he apparently punched a female on the left side of her face before Miu was punched, eventually leading to the stabbing.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, which indicated there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body.

A 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, a 20-year-old and 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota, were injured in the attack. But, 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Miu claimed the attack was self-defense. He said he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast."