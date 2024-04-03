LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 3

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues Wednesday with witness testimony, a day after emotional testimony from the victims and their friends.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Rhyley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

READ MORE: Timeline of what happened

You can watch the trial live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. Updates on the second day of the trial can be found below.

8 a.m. - Court resumes

Court is expected to resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.