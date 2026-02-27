Fan behind Anthony Edwards’ orange bracelet has beaten cancer

The Brief Last season, Anthony Edwards began wearing an orange bracelet symbolizing leukemia awareness given to him by a 6-year-old fan battling the form of cancer. A sign he created had a to-do list: "1. Beat Cancer. 2. Be The Next MJ." Edwards vowed to wear the bracelet his entire career, and has kept that promise every game since they met. Wolves fans now have the update they were looking for after Luca has been declared free of cancer.



The story behind Anthony Edwards wearing a bright orange bracelet since last season has received a positive development, after Timberwolves fans learned Luca Wright has beaten leukemia.

Anthony Edwards, Luca Wright connection

What we know:

Last January, the 6-year-old Minnesotan met "Ant" for the first time following a game against the Detroit Pistons, proclaiming him to be his favorite player, and asking him to wear a bracelet that symbolizes leukemia awareness, resilience and support for those affected. During the interaction, the fan had created a sign with a to-do list: "1. Beat Cancer. 2. Be The Next MJ."

Leukemia is a type of cancer that spreads throughout the bloodstream, infecting bone marrow and a person’s lymphatic system by rapid production of abnormal white blood cells that can’t fight infection.

Since then, the Wolves’ MVP has worn a bracelet that proclaims, "Love Like Luca" on it for every game he has played, vowing to wear it "until he hangs up his sneakers."

Ant has gone on to explain how the gesture connected with him given that he lost both his mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley, to cancer when he was 14 years old. The No. 5 jersey he wears currently is a tribute to them both.

Luca bracelet latest

Dig deeper:

More than a year later, Wolves fans have received the update they hoped for – now 7-year-old Luca has beaten his cancer.

What's next:

Ant has since responded to the news with his own social media video, calling it "God’s gift" and saying, "Let’s do this Luca."

No word yet on whether he intends to keep wearing the bracelet, though he’s previously said he has a stash of replacements near the team bench should one ever be broken.