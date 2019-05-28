Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft

Gersson Rosas has been in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office for 6 weeks and made his first splash Thursday night, moving up to the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft to get Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver.

Wolves exploring 'every scenario' for NBA Draft

We won’t know who the Minnesota Timberwolves will add to their roster until Thursday night, but we do know one thing. The Wolves intend to build their roster around their best player, Karl-Anthony Towns.