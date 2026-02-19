Annunciation shooting victim Fletcher Merkel honored by Minneapolis Council

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council has passed a resolution honoring the life of Fletcher Merkel – the 8-year-old who was killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Aug. 27. The resolution notes that Merkel enjoyed all sports, including the Green Bay Packers, and had a love for animals, especially for chasing butterflies and catching frogs. In total, the shooting at Annunciation left two students dead and 30 people hurt, including students and staff, and a community left in mourning.



Fletcher Merkel, the 8-year-old boy killed during a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis in August, has had his life officially honored by the Minneapolis City Council.

What we know:

Born on Jan. 17, 2017, the resolution says Merkel, "embraced the world with his inquisitive nature, and brought joy to everyone he met."

He also enjoyed all sports, including the Green Bay Packers, and had a love for animals, especially chasing butterflies and catching frogs, the resolution notes. It goes on to note that his "bright light was extinguished" during the shooting that killed one other student and injured several others.

In past months, a community funeral was held for Merkel, and the Minneapolis Police Department also gifted his family a puppy to help deal with the tragedy.

"Healing is a journey, but the sting will never go away," said council member Linea Palmisano prior to its passage.

Annunciation Principal Matthew DeBoer also spoke on Merkel's behalf, saying, "None of us want to be standing here today. Fletcher's light will never go out. While we miss him, we know he's still with us and shining upon us."

He then led those in attendance in a version of the popular church hymn "This Little Light of Mine."

You can read a full copy of the resolution below.

Annunciation mass shooting

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

Authorities would soon learn that a shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. During an investigation that followed, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned.

The shooter later died by suicide in the parking lot.

In total, the shooting at Annunciation left two students dead and 30 people hurt, including students and staff, and a community left in mourning that has since resumed.