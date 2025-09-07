WATCH: Annunciation shooting victim’s funeral held Sunday

The Brief A funeral service for 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church. Merkel was one of two who were killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Aug. 27. Those who attend the funeral are asked to wear "bright colors" in memory of the 8-year-old. Media will not be present, but a liverstream of the event can be watched in the player above.



At the request of the family, FOX 9 crews will not be onsite, but you can watch a livestream of the service – provided by family permission – in the player above.

Annunciation victim funeral

What we know:

A funeral service honoring Markel is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 2 p.m., according to an obituary provided by his family.

The obituary requests people who attend to "please wear bright colors" and, in lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to a fund created in his memory.

What they're saying:

The full obituary for Fletcher Merkel can be read below:

"[Fletcher Merkel] had sparkling blue eyes, freckles, blonde hair that often defied gravity and an infectious smile. He was always in motion, dancing with every touchdown he scored in flag football, or playing basketball in the driveway with his older brother and neighborhood friends. Fletcher used his boundless creativity to build Lego cities with his siblings and cook new recipes like bacon macaroni and cheese alongside his parents. Whether it was pickled herring or blue cheese, he was always up for trying new foods.

"Curious about animals, he had an expansive collection of facts to share. During the summer he would bring turtles, frogs, fish, butterflies, caterpillars and worms home to study and release. Fishing with his father was one of his favorite activities. With his family, he explored the world, visiting the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands and Spain in the last two years. He was looking forward to going to his first Packers game at Lambeau Field this fall, with dreams of being an NFL player one day himself.

"Fletcher shared his love generously with everyone around him, friends and family alike. He loved and will be loved forever by: his mother, Mollie; his father, Jesse; his older brother; his younger sister; his younger brother; his dog, Clementine; his grandfather Dennis; his aunt Erin, uncle Joe and their three children; his grandfather Ron and grandmother Carol; his aunt Laura, his uncle David and their two children. His grandmother Kathryn was already waiting for him."