Annunciation: Minneapolis police gift puppy to Merkel family

The Brief Minneapolis police homicide investigators gifted a golden retriever puppy to the Merkel family. Fletcher Merkel, 8, was fatally shot and killed during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting. A company that trains therapy dogs agreed to train the puppy at no cost.



The family of Fletcher Merkel, the 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, was gifted a golden retriever puppy by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Puppy gifted to Merkel family

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its homicide investigators, along with the Police Officers Federation, raised the funds needed to purchase a golden retriever puppy named Xander.

MPD officials add that a company specializing in training therapy dogs will train Xander at no cost.

The police department shared the following statement:

"Our thoughts will always remain with those affected by the Annunciation shootings, and this small gesture is the least we can do to show our support of those affected."