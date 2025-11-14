Annunciation: Minneapolis police gift puppy to Merkel family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The family of Fletcher Merkel, the 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, was gifted a golden retriever puppy by the Minneapolis Police Department.
Puppy gifted to Merkel family
Big picture view:
The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its homicide investigators, along with the Police Officers Federation, raised the funds needed to purchase a golden retriever puppy named Xander.
MPD officials add that a company specializing in training therapy dogs will train Xander at no cost.
The police department shared the following statement:
"Our thoughts will always remain with those affected by the Annunciation shootings, and this small gesture is the least we can do to show our support of those affected."
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.