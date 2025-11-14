Expand / Collapse search

Annunciation: Minneapolis police gift puppy to Merkel family

By
Published  November 14, 2025 3:57pm CST
Annunciation Church and School shooting
FOX 9
Annunciation community remembers Fletcher Merkel at funeral

Family and friends of Fletcher Merkel gathered Sunday at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church to remember the Annunciation student who was killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Aug. 27.

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police homicide investigators gifted a golden retriever puppy to the Merkel family.
    • Fletcher Merkel, 8, was fatally shot and killed during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting.
    • A company that trains therapy dogs agreed to train the puppy at no cost.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The family of Fletcher Merkel, the 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, was gifted a golden retriever puppy by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Puppy gifted to Merkel family

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its homicide investigators, along with the Police Officers Federation, raised the funds needed to purchase a golden retriever puppy named Xander.

MPD officials add that a company specializing in training therapy dogs will train Xander at no cost. 

The police department shared the following statement:

"Our thoughts will always remain with those affected by the Annunciation shootings, and this small gesture is the least we can do to show our support of those affected."

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

