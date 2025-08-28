Fletcher Merkel identified as child killed in Annunciation shooting

The Brief One of the children who was killed in the Annunciation Church school shooting was identified as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. Fletcher is remembered for his love of family, friends and fishing. All the remaining victims are expected to survive.



The father of one of the children who was killed in the Annunciation Church and School shooting in Minneapolis spoke on Thursday.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were the two children fatally shot on Aug. 27 while they worshiped during mass the first week back at school. Fifteen other children, ages 6-15, were injured in the shooting, as well as three worshipers in their 80s.

8-year-old Fletcher Merkel killed in shooting

Jesse Merkel, the father of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, made the following statement the day after his son's death:

"Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming.

Fletcher Merkel was one of the children fatally shot at Annunciation Church and School. (GoFundMe / Supplied)

"Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking and any sport that he was allowed to play. While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim's family can find some semblance of the same.

"I'm hopeful that all the wounded are able to make a full recovery and return home to their families. And finally, all the people, and especially the children impacted by this horrific event, are able to recover mentally, and find the strength to live loving, happy and full lives.

"Over the past day, I've heard many stories accounting the swift and heroic actions of children and adults alike from inside the church. Without these people and their selfless actions, this could have been a tragedy of many magnitudes more. For these people I am thankful.

"Moving forward, we ask not for your sympathy, but your empathy. As our family and the Annunciation community grieve and try to make sense of such a senseless act of violence. Please remember Fletcher for the person he was and not the act that ended his life. Give your kids an extra hug and a kiss today. We love you Fletcher. You'll always be with us."

The Merkel's have four children, and two older ones were inside the chapel when the shooting happened, but were not injured. The youngest child is not old enough for school yet.

Annunciation mass shooting: What happened

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in about the shooting and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows towards children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning. O'Hara said on Thursday the child victim, who was identified as the 15th young victim, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital outside the Twin Cities. Police did not receive the report about the child until after the child was treated for a "graze wound" and released.

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare said Thursday morning it is now caring for nine patients, with one patient being discharged. Six patients are in satisfactory condition, including five children. Two people — one child and one adult — are in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Hospital officials said one or two more patients could be discharged Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said six children had been discharged. As of Thursday evening, it continues to care for one child.